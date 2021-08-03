https://nypost.com/2021/08/03/watch-live-cuomo-responds-to-ag-report-on-sexual-harassment-probe/
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday denied the bombshell sexual harassment accusations leveled in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks. “That’s just not who I am.”
Cuomo’s defiant response came hours after the scathing report, which also allegedly retaliated against some of the victims and created a “toxic” and hostile work environment in the Executive Chamber, officials said.
“I welcome the opportunity for a full and fair review by a judge and jury,” Cuomo said.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.