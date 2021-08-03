https://nypost.com/2021/08/03/watch-live-cuomo-responds-to-ag-report-on-sexual-harassment-probe/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday denied the bombshell sexual harassment accusations leveled in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks. “That’s just not who I am.”

Gov. Cuomo denied the allegations outlined in the report by AG Letitia James. Reuters

Cuomo’s defiant response came hours after the scathing report, which also allegedly retaliated against some of the victims and created a “toxic” and hostile work environment in the Executive Chamber, officials said.

“I welcome the opportunity for a full and fair review by a judge and jury,” Cuomo said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

