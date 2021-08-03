https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/gwen-berry-will-not-have-to-worry-about-the-olympics-playing-the-national-anthem-while-shes-on-the-medal-stand/

Remember the story about Gwen Berry, the hammer thrower who got pissed when they played the national anthem while she was on the medal stand at the team trials earlier this year?

She just competed this morning at the Olympics. . .

. . .and failed to medal:

Well, at least she won’t have to hear that song now.

