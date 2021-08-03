https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/gwen-berry-will-not-have-to-worry-about-the-olympics-playing-the-national-anthem-while-shes-on-the-medal-stand/

Remember the story about Gwen Berry, the hammer thrower who got pissed when they played the national anthem while she was on the medal stand at the team trials earlier this year?

Olympian Gwen Berry says she’s ‘pissed’ and it was ‘disrespectful’ to play the national anthem while she was on the medal stand https://t.co/atzyMAAF13 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 27, 2021

She just competed this morning at the Olympics. . .

And we back!!!! Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Tuesday August 3 —- 6:35AM CST pic.twitter.com/HMQRJF1tng — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) August 2, 2021

. . .and failed to medal:

Gwen Berry, hammer thrower who turned away from US flag, fails to medal at Olympics https://t.co/hnpZVh3qFl pic.twitter.com/jhMPD3lyyS — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2021

Well, at least she won’t have to hear that song now.

