FILE PHOTO: Reinhard Ploss, CEO of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon poses before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Munich, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

August 3, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss on Tuesday supported the idea of Taiwan Semiconductor building a chip fabrication plant in Germany, expressing a clear preference for its technology over that of Intel.

“It would be an interesting idea to have TSMC in Germany,” Ploss told reporters, while declining to comment directly on reports that the dominant contract chip manufacturer was in talks on building a plant here.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

