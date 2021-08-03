https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5KfDz5ZoQwEGw5Ur-z5Bww
via TheConsciousResistance.com: On this episode of The Activation Podcast, Derrick Broze speaks with researcher and journalist James Corbett. Derrick and James talk about James’ personal background, his thoughts on Japan and the Olympics, the psychology of COVID1984, and much more in this empowering conversation!
SHOW NOTES
The Conscious Resistance Network
Derrick Broze Announces #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action
Broze interviews Corbett in Mexico
The Tokyo Olympics are rigged to fail. Why hasn’t the media noticed?
Derrick’s 2 Part Investigation on Parasite Stress Theory: Part 1 and Part 2
Derrick Broze’s Holistic Self-Assessment online course
