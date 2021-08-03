https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5KfDz5ZoQwEGw5Ur-z5Bww

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

via TheConsciousResistance.com: On this episode of The Activation Podcast, Derrick Broze speaks with researcher and journalist James Corbett. Derrick and James talk about James’ personal background, his thoughts on Japan and the Olympics, the psychology of COVID1984, and much more in this empowering conversation!

VIDEO COURTESY OF THE CONSCIOUS RESISTANCE: BITCHUTE / ODYSEE / VOLUNTARYTUBE

SHOW NOTES
The Conscious Resistance Network

The Activation Podcast

Derrick Broze Announces #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action

Broze interviews Corbett in Mexico

The Tokyo Olympics are rigged to fail. Why hasn’t the media noticed?

Derrick’s 2 Part Investigation on Parasite Stress Theory: Part 1 and Part 2

Derrick Broze’s Holistic Self-Assessment online course

Filed in: Interviews
Tagged with:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...