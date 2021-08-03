https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ioc-to-investigate-raven-saunders-x-protest/
Raven Saunders Olympics ‘X’ protest gesture to be examined by IOC
American silver medalist Raven Saunders raised her arms above her head on the podium and formed an X with her wrists in the highest-profile protest yet at these Olympics. The 25 year-old shot putter explained the crossing of her wrists as ‘the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.’ She said she was heartened by more people speaking out about mental health, and said she was proud to represent the LGBTQ and the black community.