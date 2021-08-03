https://www.oann.com/israel-able-to-act-alone-against-iran-after-ship-attack-pm-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israel-able-to-act-alone-against-iran-after-ship-attack-pm-says

August 3, 2021

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a “collective” response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

“We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone,” Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel’s northern border.

Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

