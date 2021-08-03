https://noqreport.com/2021/08/03/joe-biden-and-nancy-pelosi-finally-call-for-andrew-cuomo-to-resident-after-he-harasses-11-women/

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi didn’t call on Andrew Cuomo to resign when he legalized abortions up to birth and infanticide. They didn’t call for him to resign when he issued an executive order that resulted in over 15,000 nursing home residents dying. And they didn’t call for him to resign when he was exposed sexually harassing multiple women.

It wasn’t until a new investigative report issued today showed him harassing an 11th woman and the possibility that criminal charges could emerge that they finally called on Cuomo to step down.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said in response to the question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I’m not going to flyspeck this,” the president said. “I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Biden said back in March that Cuomo should resign but only if the investigation confirmed allegations of harassment.

Meanwhile, Janice Dean, the Fox News meteorologist who lost family members in a nursing home, wants to make sure Andrew Cuomo is still held accountable for killing 15,000 seniors.“I’ve always said I don’t care what brings him down. He’s a monster and deserves to go in shame. But also, […]