President Joe Biden called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the state attorney general detailed allegations of sexual harassment of several women.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden admitted he did not know the full details of the state attorney general’s report and even suggested that some of Cuomo’s unwanted embraces were misunderstood.

“I’m not going to fly-speck this. I’m sure there were embraces that were totally innocent,” he said. “But apparently the attorney general decided that things weren’t.”

Biden also suggested that Cuomo may face impeachment for his actions.

“I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach,” he said. “I don’t know that for a fact. I have not read all that data.”

Cuomo categorically denied the allegations in a video on Tuesday, refusing to resign.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63-years-old. I live my entire adult life in public view. That’s just not who I am.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James condemned Cuomo’s actions, saying her office found evidence of multiple incidents of unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and inappropriate comments.

“We found his denials to lack credibility and to be inconsistent with the weight of the evidence obtained during our investigation,” she said.

The investigation included interviews with 179 people, including state troopers and current and former staffers and includes more than 74,000 pieces of evidence.

