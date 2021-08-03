https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-snaps-president-biden-tells-reporters-to-be-quiet/

Joe Biden snapped at reporters following his meeting with Latino Community Leaders at the White House Tuesday; saying “Be Quiet” when asked to comment on issues like COVID-19 and embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa… Be quiet, please,” Biden told reporters at the conclusion of his remarks. “I’m going to be speaking about COVID at 4 o’clock this afternoon and I’ll take questions on COVID and other issues after that.”

Biden just SNAPPED at a reporter for asking a question about Cuomo: “Be quiet.” pic.twitter.com/JYIWygEOHl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

The District Attorney’s office in Albany, New York opened a criminal probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday after the Attorney General concluded the top Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“The DA’s office plans to request investigative materials from the state attorney general’s probe of his alleged harassment of 11 women, most of whom work or had worked for state government or related entities,” reports CNBC.

“News of the criminal investigation came hours after Attorney General Letitia James detailed a report substantiating the women’s claims that Cuomo has subjected them to unwanted touching and remarks that make them uncomfortable,” adds the financial website.

Comment from Albany County District Attorney David Soares Regarding NYS Attorney General Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSVBNzhebf — Albany County District Attorney’s Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 3, 2021

NY Albany District Attorney David Soares confirms that there is an “ongoing criminal investigation” when it comes to @NYGovCuomo. This is presumably in relation to the groping incident at the Governor’s mansion that has been referred to Albany Police pic.twitter.com/1A7aPg1lCh — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 3, 2021

Cuomo dismissed a recent report from his own Attorney General Tuesday that found he “sexually harassed” multiple women; insisting he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” said Cuomo from Albany.

Watch Biden’s remarks above.

