https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/judge-napolitano-just-got-shitcanned-by-fox-news/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Fox News fires analyst Andrew Napolitano after Larry Kudlow producer accused him of stroking his arm and making sexually suggestive comments in an elevator

An associate producer has filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from on-air personality Andrew Napolitano, who was dramatically fired from the network on Monday evening.

John Fawcett, who works on the Kudlow show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Network, claims in his lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan that ‘sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox.’

He said executives ‘will bend over backwards to protect such behavior so long as it is perpetrated by senior management or prominent on-air personalities.’

Full story here…

Judge Nap was denied a Supreme Court seat by Trump





