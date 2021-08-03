https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/just-days-before-criticizing-gov-desantis-on-no-mask-mandate-miami-beach-mayor-dan-gelber-was-spotted-indoors-without-a-mask/

As we all know by now, the CDC recommended on July 27 that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the Delta variant:

To prevent further spread of the Delta variant, the CDC updated its mask guidance to recommend fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of US counties. https://t.co/tFUtmbZi3Y — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2021

And Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was on CNN on Monday ripping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not mandating masks indoors in the state:

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber ripped Republican Ron DeSantis as the “pied piper” of COVID-19 who’s “leading everybody off a cliff.” “The governor stopped allowing us to do [mask mandates], and then immediately we saw a surge across our county and state.”https://t.co/PIa1ruRJPS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2021

This would be the same Mayor Gelber spotted without a mask on in this photo from a tweet dated July 28, one day after the CDC recommendation:

Today we recognized city staff and a special four legged friend who stepped up to support our neighbors in Surfside. pic.twitter.com/VrGBinNvuP — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) July 28, 2021

Maybe Covid doesn’t spread if you’re indoors for a good cause?

Our community is so grateful and proud of our City staff for their efforts to help after the tragedy in Surfside, especially our @MiamiBeachPD and @MiamiBeachFire teams. https://t.co/TVifSWdhRy — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) July 28, 2021

Or maybe — JUST MAYBE — we have another hypocrite politician not practicing what he preaches?

