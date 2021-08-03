https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/just-days-before-criticizing-gov-desantis-on-no-mask-mandate-miami-beach-mayor-dan-gelber-was-spotted-indoors-without-a-mask/

As we all know by now, the CDC recommended on July 27 that all people regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the Delta variant:

And Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was on CNN on Monday ripping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not mandating masks indoors in the state:

This would be the same Mayor Gelber spotted without a mask on in this photo from a tweet dated July 28, one day after the CDC recommendation:

Maybe Covid doesn’t spread if you’re indoors for a good cause?

Or maybe — JUST MAYBE — we have another hypocrite politician not practicing what he preaches?

