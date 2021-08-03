https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-missouri-governor-pardons-mark-patricia-mccloskey/

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

The McCloskeys, both lawyers, will not lose their law licenses or their rights to own firearms.

In June, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who sought to protect their property and lives from the rabid BLM mob marching down their private street pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to forfeit the firearms they used in the showdown last year.

A livestream of the militant mob clearly showed they entered through a gate into a private community.

Mr. McCloskey explained during his on-camera interview last year that he announced to the Marxist mob that they were on private property and that’s when they became enraged.

“Somebody forced the gate, and I stood up and announced that this is private property. Go back. I can’t remember in detail anymore. I went inside, I got a rifle. And when they … because as soon as I said this is private property, those words enraged the crowd,” he said.

McClosky said one of the militants pulled out a loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said ‘you’re next.’

“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey believes that the only thing that stopped the crowd from approaching his home was his rifle.

