North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un has all but disappeared from the headlines after the departure of his bromance buddy, former President Donald Trump.

But a weird bandage on his neck has put him back in the news.

“Kim Jong Un has appeared in public with a dark spot, at times covered by a small bandage, on the back of his head – stoking more speculation about the slimmed-down North Korean despot’s health,” The New York Post reported. “The mystery spot was visible during a military event as well as in footage from a war veterans conference Kim attended late last month, according to NK News, which provides news and analysis about the rogue regime.”

“The cause or nature of the large, dark green spot or bruise on the rear right side of his head, which was covered with a bandage in some footage, is still unknown and is difficult to diagnose using only images,” NK News reported.

The once-rotund 37-year-old was also recently in the news when he appeared in public and looked to have shed a lot of weight.

🇰🇵 North Korea – Kim Jong-stud looks skinnier than EVER after the dictator dropped more than 40 pounds amid a flurry of speculation about possible gastric band surgery. Waitll’ they get a load o’ me. pic.twitter.com/zWaVD2kQDj — carl hill (@cahill2010_carl) August 2, 2021

The communist leader was also in the news in April 2020 when a Japanese magazine claimed that he was in a vegetative state after falling gravely ill following heart surgery.

According to Shukan Gendai, Kim visited a rural area earlier this month and collapsed, clutching his chest. Kim reportedly required a stent procedure, which inserts a tube into the heart to keep blood flowing freely, following the incident.

Shukan Gendai also said the surgeon in charge of Kim’s operation was not familiar with dealing with obese patients and was “too nervous during the operation, leading to delays that left Kim in a ‘vegetative state.’”

On Friday, Reuters reported that China has sent a team to North Korea — including medical experts — to advise on Kim, according to three people familiar with the situation.

The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader. Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signaled in terms of Kim’s health. A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two of the people said. The department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.

CNN also reported that sources had indicated that they believed that Kim was in some sort of serious condition following a medical procedure:

The US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge. A second source familiar with the intelligence told CNN that the US has been closely monitoring reports on Kim’s health.

