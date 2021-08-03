https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/legal-scholars-have-told-president-biden-extending-the-eviction-moratorium-is-unconstitutional-so-hell-do-a-new-one-until-it-gets-shot-down-in-court/

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Cori Bush spent the weekend on the Capitol steps surrounded by junk food to demand that the House reconvene and pass an extension to the CDC’s eviction moratorium. White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling appeared before the White House press corps Monday and said the Biden administration would be doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options since the Supreme Court rules the eviction moratorium extension unconstitutional.

Bush and other Democrats are celebrating today, as President Biden has announced a new eviction moratorium that will likely be struck down by the courts, but at least while it’s working its way through the legal system the administration can send out even more money.

.@POTUS on targeted eviction moratorium: “The courts already ruled on the present eviction moratorium… I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available. You’re going to hear from them what those other options are.” https://t.co/83m7FGsBUd pic.twitter.com/swQZCnOQaR — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Biden to revive eviction moratorium covering most of US population, day after admin said he lacked authority. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 3, 2021

Biden says most constitutional scholars say his new eviction moratorium won’t hold up in court, but a few did, and the legal challenges will at least give time for emergency rental assistance to get out to tenants — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 3, 2021

Biden basically saying the CDC is gonna do a new eviction morotorium that probably will get shot down in court but because it will take some time to go through the legal system, will provide interim relief — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 3, 2021

“Hey, it’s unconstitutional, but YOLO” is an interesting governing strategy https://t.co/ZaQdknVYBQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 3, 2021

If this were such a real crisis, state Governors would have already done this and a few have in places where they think it is a major problem. Doing this from Washington DC is not only illegal, it is the wrong place to do it. Any state government can do this perfectly legally. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) August 3, 2021

“Norms” or something…. But hey no mean teeets! — BPJ (@bpjauburn) August 3, 2021

It’s what he’d been saying all along, to do anything it would go through the courts, which it will. You know landlords are getting hurt by this too. Some landlords aren’t large massive corporations with bottomless bank accounts. — Clara Haman (@HamanClara) August 3, 2021

So he knows it’s illegal? — Dusty Fyodor (@DustyFyodor) August 3, 2021

We will see the specifics, but they clearly lack the authority (& it’s bad policy). This is why Kavanaugh shouldn’t have even given them this leeway and I hope SCOTUS slaps them down quickly if it is a similar action as before. https://t.co/i4kvpjZiJW — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 3, 2021

Presidents exceeding their authority is not a new thing, but Presidents doing it after previously acknowledging they did not legally have that power (Obama w DACA, Biden w eviction mor etc) is really an obvious violation of their oath and quite corrupt. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 3, 2021

He’s doing it because reporters told him to do it. https://t.co/5HnJ0yzccx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor suggested at the press conference Monday that they do it and let the courts sort it out.

As Biden knows—because Gene Sperling confirmed he knows—he can’t do this. He can’t just reissue the old one, and there’s not enough wiggle room in the statutory language to make something new legal, because it simply doesn’t cover evictions. (1) https://t.co/I3xDhhwbNd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 3, 2021

As such, there are only two options. a) He’s going to do something different that is directly related to “inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles to be so infected.” b) This is theater. (2) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 3, 2021

He can’t fall back on “any other measures” because that door has, rightly, been closed to him. And, if he tries, it’s going to be, rightly, struck down—to the cultivated cries of people who pretend to care about the law. (3/3) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 3, 2021

Guess we can get rid of that whole “nation of laws” schtick now. — Biden’s Chin Booger (@PublicDomainiac) August 3, 2021

Constitutional crisis and a violation of norms. — KAdams (@kmadams88) August 3, 2021

He’s falling back on “Whatever justification we used when Obama decided to enact DACA”. — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) August 3, 2021

just paid my rent today. i’m such a sucker. — shawn flanagan (@MeSflanagan89) August 3, 2021

This CDC/eviction thing is genuinely terrifying. Democrats have long flirted with the idea that “health experts” should be able to set policy in non-health areas, from carbon taxes to gun control. Have to think this gets us closer to that goal. — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 3, 2021

That is a scary thought.

