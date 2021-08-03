https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/legal-scholars-have-told-president-biden-extending-the-eviction-moratorium-is-unconstitutional-so-hell-do-a-new-one-until-it-gets-shot-down-in-court/

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Cori Bush spent the weekend on the Capitol steps surrounded by junk food to demand that the House reconvene and pass an extension to the CDC’s eviction moratorium. White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling appeared before the White House press corps Monday and said the Biden administration would be doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down on looking into its legal options since the Supreme Court rules the eviction moratorium extension unconstitutional.

Bush and other Democrats are celebrating today, as President Biden has announced a new eviction moratorium that will likely be struck down by the courts, but at least while it’s working its way through the legal system the administration can send out even more money.

PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor suggested at the press conference Monday that they do it and let the courts sort it out.

That is a scary thought.

