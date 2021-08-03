https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/libs-wanted-bidens-cdc-to-halt-evictions-to-fight-covid-but-instead-the-cdc-extended-title-42-to-expel-illegal-immigrants-to-fight-covid/

As we told you yesterday, Rep. Cori Bush has been camping out at the Capitol to protest the expiration of the CDC’s order to halt evictions under the guise of stopping the spread of COVID-19:

Rep. Cori Bush spent the weekend on the Capitol steps demanding an extension to the eviction moratorium https://t.co/giDrx1Jimb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 2, 2021

The CDC was prevented from extending the eviction moratorium by a recent SCOTUS ruling, which was news to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi gets a civics lesson on the Supreme Court and the CDC’s power to halt evictions https://t.co/YDGSJ04jxS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2021

And states are literally sitting on billions of unspent federal dollars for rental assistance anyway:

While Congress and the WH fight over the eviction moratorium, states are sitting on tens of billions they’ve been given to help people pay back rent. pic.twitter.com/cyrY9n4kj7 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 3, 2021

But the CDC did act, again under the guise of stopping the spread of COVID-19, just not in the way libs wanted them to act:

Title 42 is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to control the spread of COVID-19 that allows the government to immediately expel anyone caught attempting to enter at the border without authorization.https://t.co/LCWd7e5S2J — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 3, 2021

Oh, they’re going to be so, so mad over this one:

BREAKING: The Biden Administration has renewed/extended Title 42, the Trump era COVID-19 policy that allows migrants to be expelled from the United States & returned to Mexico immediately due to public health concerns. Migrant unaccompanied children are exempted. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

This means no hearing:

Interesting that Biden’s administration has just extended the Title 42 Trump-era border restriction. It enables the government to immediately kick out anyone captured crossing the border illegally (without a hearing). — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) August 3, 2021

Even for those seeing asylum:

The Biden admin. will keep invoking the public health rule Title 42 during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the US to continue turning away migrants at the border without a chance to seek asylum. https://t.co/UvuhVEmFFs — Captivate (@Captivate) August 3, 2021

The order will be reviewed again in another 60 days:

JUST IN — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issues a new order continuing the Title 42 border policy, which allows U.S. officials to expel migrants and asylum-seekers without court hearings. This new order is in place indefinitely but is supposed to be reviewed every 60 days. pic.twitter.com/IKMIWEuf4n — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) August 2, 2021

And now let’s get a reaction from The Squad:

G’morning. In @PunchbowlNews AM: “Democrats are in an eviction jam”@CoriBush, @aoc and co — from the east front of the Capitol — show that Dem leadership and the White House have a big problem on their hands when it comes to the eviction moratorium. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 3, 2021

