https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/libs-wanted-bidens-cdc-to-halt-evictions-to-fight-covid-but-instead-the-cdc-extended-title-42-to-expel-illegal-immigrants-to-fight-covid/

As we told you yesterday, Rep. Cori Bush has been camping out at the Capitol to protest the expiration of the CDC’s order to halt evictions under the guise of stopping the spread of COVID-19:

The CDC was prevented from extending the eviction moratorium by a recent SCOTUS ruling, which was news to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

And states are literally sitting on billions of unspent federal dollars for rental assistance anyway:

But the CDC did act, again under the guise of stopping the spread of COVID-19, just not in the way libs wanted them to act:

Oh, they’re going to be so, so mad over this one:

This means no hearing:

Even for those seeing asylum:

The order will be reviewed again in another 60 days:

And now let’s get a reaction from The Squad:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...