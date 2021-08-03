https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/mark-hamill-calling-for-racist-voter-suppression-to-own-donald-trump-jr-and-maga-is-what-jim-crow-on-steroids-actually-looks-like/

Donald Trump Jr., like many others, has suggested giving voter ID opponents something to chew on by floating the idea of mandating vaccination cards in order to vote:

Raise your hand if you agree with Don jr on the #VaxToVote 🤚 pic.twitter.com/g9ig20um0C — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 31, 2021

We get where Trump is going with that. For consistency’s sake, voter ID opponents would also have to be against vaccination card requirements, but being against vaccination card requirements would put them on the same side as those silly, knuckle-dragging MAGA rubes. And that would indeed break their brains.

But no less than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, sees Trump’s thought exercise as a chance to own the cons:

Little does Mark know that it’s himself and the rest of the know-it-all Left that he’s owning.

Voter ID = bad

Voter vaccination ID = good https://t.co/nmLVhl4KmJ — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 3, 2021

Luke thinks people should have to show some form of mandatory identification confirmation as a condition of voting. https://t.co/nkLCRxjNCD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

And that’s not even the best part.

Good reminder that the left really thinks it’s just MAGA people with vaccine hesitancy. https://t.co/m4AzAGOLcJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 3, 2021

It’s not definitely just MAGA people. Mark might realize that if his head weren’t so far up his own backside.

Mark doesn’t know which group has the worst vax rates. https://t.co/mZsf4wMZMj — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) August 3, 2021

Wouldn’t this disenfranchise minority voters a million times more than photo ID requirements? https://t.co/eNMiGq8mYB — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 3, 2021

Yep.

What Jim Crow on steroids actually looks like. https://t.co/H6h5EeA38i — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 3, 2021

From the people who brought you “an ID card is Jim Crow” comes “disenfranchise people who don’t get vaccinated and can prove it” https://t.co/8axvmfqbOa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 3, 2021

This would be the real voter suppression because it would keep more African-Americans from voting than all the new voting bills the left opposes combined. https://t.co/F02qSsPCqC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 3, 2021

Minorities in the inner city can get vaccine IDs, just not regular IDs https://t.co/KUwsM7WZG8 — John Miles (@PrivatizeEdu) August 3, 2021

I was told that asking for ID was voter suppression. What would this be called? These people aren’t serious. I mean, at all. They constantly contradict themselves with their virtue signaling crap, especially when they push a bullshit narrative. https://t.co/D86uDVlwhy pic.twitter.com/RnsQ4XB2g7 — Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) August 3, 2021

So lets see it is racist to ask for ID to vote, but you want take the black community that only makes up 9% of vaccinated people and cut them of from voting? So you are promoting racism. https://t.co/DjHwWIP9dp — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) August 2, 2021

And y’all think we’re trying to take the minority vote? https://t.co/noqkpR587p pic.twitter.com/XYu5miq8dE — Goose 🇺🇲 (@ObsidianGoose) August 3, 2021

Why does Mark Hamill want to keep black people and other minorities from voting? https://t.co/Lwhyz7x2PR — GAGirl1967 The SEC is full. (@Tamzilla_52) August 2, 2021

Wow, Mark. You sure showed Donald Trump Jr. who’s the clever one!

