Missouri Governor Mike Parson pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (@AP) — Missouri governor pardons lawyer couple who pointed guns at social justice demonstrators who marched past their home.
Here’s the original video…
A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU
