https://www.oann.com/mcconnell-warns-democrats-not-to-end-infrastructure-debate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcconnell-warns-democrats-not-to-end-infrastructure-debate
FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during an interview with Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
August 3, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would urge his fellow Republicans to block an effort to move ahead on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package later this week, if Democrats decide to end debate on the measure later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Morgan)