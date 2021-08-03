https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-sweden/

Posted by Kane on August 3, 2021 2:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The mainstream media don’t want you to look at this chart or think critically about how Sweden ended up in statistically the same place as most other Western countries without lifting a tyrannical finger.

Full story on Sweden…

Grand total of 9 deaths in July.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...