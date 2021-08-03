https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-sweden/
Meanwhile, in (no lockdown) Sweden. pic.twitter.com/G4h5Ibo7B8
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 2, 2021
The mainstream media don’t want you to look at this chart or think critically about how Sweden ended up in statistically the same place as most other Western countries without lifting a tyrannical finger.
Grand total of 9 deaths in July.
In the month of July, Sweden recorded a grand total of 9 deaths with Covid in a nation of over 10 million. Lowest mask compliance in EU, least locked down country in EU from beginning, and just 41% fully vaccinated. Also codes Covid deaths similar to how we do.
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 2, 2021
#Sweden has zero deaths from #COVID now. They implemented a voluntary targeted vaccination program. Mostly the high-risk population opted for the vaccine. About 45% of their population is vaccinated. Another lesson to learn. pic.twitter.com/srEMJwWTWj
— Abir Ballan (@abirballan) July 27, 2021