Department of Justice chastises supporters of election integrity for demanding “an unusual second round of examinations” in states with reports of widespread voter fraud.

The agency suggests these audits could violate the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

“There are federal or criminal penalties attached. Those who arrange forensic audits of the 2020 election can face fines of up to $1,000 and imprisonment of up to one year for each violation.”

“The Attorney General is authorized to file a civil action seeking preventative relief” against those who organize election audits, the guidance explains.

