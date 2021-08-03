https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/mexico-sue-us-gun-manufacturers-flow-guns-crossing-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Mexican government announced Wednesday that it plans to file a lawsuit against several U.S.-based gun manufacturers to stop the illegal flow of weapons across the border, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The documents also the suit says Mexican authorities think the United States’ loose gun-control laws contribute to Mexico’s high rates of violence.

The suit is set to be filed Wednesday, the day after the 2-year anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that targeted Latinos and killed 23 people, according to U.S. authorities, The suit will be filed in a U.S federal court in Boston, headquarters to some of the gun manufacturers, according to The Post.

A document from the Mexican Foreign Ministry states the suit was filed because the manufacturers are aware their products are trafficked and used against civilians and Mexican authorities yet “they continue to prioritize their economic benefit, and use marketing strategies to promote weapons that are ever more lethal, without mechanisms of security or traceability.”

There has been no immediate or known response from the manufacturers, which include Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc; Beretta U.S.A. Corp; Glock Inc; and Colt’s Manufacturing Co. Llc.

