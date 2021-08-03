http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hXZHC6V107I/

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson are “the most disgusting, morally depraved people on television.”

Discussing Fox News’ coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot, Heilemann said, “Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, please take a bow for being the most disgusting, morally depraved people on television, maybe in the history of mass media. To claim that the attacks, the riot was not as bad, that’s bad. We have video. We know how bad it was. It’s all there to see. It’s undeniable. To claim it wasn’t as bad as said, that’s one thing. To claim there’ is some conspiracy theory undergirding it, that’s also bad. But to hear these people on the air portraying these officers as fabulous, saying they are crisis actors, Laura Ingraham made me mental when she did this the other night. It just reflects the moral monstrosity. These people have families. These people are suffering. The reason I say it’s amplified, with each of these suicides, it only screams more loudly the absolute opposite of crisis actors. These people are in pain. The people around them are in pain. They have made these sacrifices for all of us, for the Capitol iconic building, for democracy, for the people inside, Republicans and Democrats alike. To not just be mocked, but to be called liars, to be called fabricators, to be called fabulous crisis actors, I don’t think of anything you could say that would be more despicable.”

He added, “They no soul, they have no shame. They do this on a nightly basis now, at the cost of people’s lives to COVID and all the rest of the conspiracies that they abet, but I would like to move on who are these companies in America who are advertising on these programs night after night? Who every night are supporting Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, all these people peddle the dangerous, morally bankrupt theories that don’t just don’t just illustrate how horrible these people are but also propagate dangerous fantasies and delusions. We should go through and make a list of the advertisers and call them to account.”

