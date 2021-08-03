https://justthenews.com/government/local/multiple-dead-crash-van-full-illegal-immigrants?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As many as 11 people were killed and 13 injured after a van suspected of carrying illegal immigrants crashed in South Texas on Wednesday.

The crash occurred in Encino, on U.S. 281, roughly 55 miles north of McAllen, a border town, Fox News reported.

The van that was carrying 24 people in it crashed into a utility pole after veering off the road, Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News.

The driver was killed and the van was not being pursued when it crashed, Olivarez said. The Mexican consulate and next of kin have yet to be notified, he added.

