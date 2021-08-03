https://www.dailywire.com/news/my-son-hunter-new-movie-to-document-hunter-biden-scandals

The U.K. Daily Mail revealed in an exclusive report Tuesday that veteran actor Robert Davi is set to direct a film about Hunter Biden’s partying, addiction, and corrupt business dealings.

Davi, who made his name in such films James Bond’s “License to Kill” and “Die Hard,” told the outlet “My Son Hunter” will be “tasteful, fair and factual,” and he hopes the end result is similar to Hollywood’s most successful cautionary tales like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Blow,” and “American Hustle.”

Davi explained that he decided to take on the project because he believes conservatives need to step up and offer entertainment of a quality high enough to compete with the Left.

“There’s a lot of great films that people do,” he said. “But they’re not as engaging as you would say that we have coming out of Hollywood, which is mostly the progressive Left. And that’s just how it’s always been.”

To that end, David said he’s more interested in exploring the story of the president’s son as a compelling drama rather than a political screed, saying of the script, “It tells the story, but it humanizes the characters. It’s telling facts, it’s telling what happened, and at the same time it’s a delicate story because — you know.”

Davi also described how his personal experiences color his view of the younger Biden’s struggles, saying, “I have family members who struggled with addiction and some who still continue to struggle with addiction. So there’s a sensitivity toward that and not to demonize something – a story.” He added, “It will tastefully show most of the – because, you know, it’s interesting… you show the good with the bad. ‘You know, that’s life. And it’s nothing he’s not admitted to.”

The other factor motivating the 70-year-old star is the fact that so few established media outlets or film companies have shown an interest in Hunter Biden’s story.

“It just was a very riveting story. I was wondering why it was so underreported around the world, or at least investigation – why it wasn’t investigated enough,” Davi said of the lack of coverage when the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop first broke, adding, “Most people don’t know all the details about it. Meanwhile, we have tremendous facts.”

Comparing the scandal to movies about Watergate, Davi highlighted present-day Hollywood’s lack of interest in something he believes is even more nefarious. “Here’s a guy who admits to being high on a crack pipe while he’s meeting with leaders of other parts of the world, making deals and getting $83,000 a month for five years,” he said.

Davi also pointed out that few Europeans are even aware of the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden because so few American news outlets reported on it. “That’s what was part of the frustration of it, of it being whitewashed by the mainstream media – most of the mainstream media. And most of the people in the world – I mean if you ask people in Europe, they really don’t know any of the story. Most people are clueless, and I think when they see the level of what’s involved in this story, you know, it’s going to be interesting.’

The Daily Mail reports the film will be set in Ukraine and shooting will likely begin later this year.

