https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/new-eviction-moratorium-carries-penalties-up-to-250000-and-one-year-in-jail-for-landlords-who-break-the-law/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, to whom a virus has granted powers outstripping the Constitution, has signed a new 60-day eviction moratorium that many legal scholars told President Biden is unconstitutional. Biden has decided to go ahead with it anyway until the courts slap it down.

In the eyes of a progressive, the landlord is evil because he’s rich and the tenant is good because they’re poor. So they’ll probably be glad to hear that landlords who break the “law” face a potential $100,000 fine and one year in jail, or, if the eviction results in death, a fine of $250,000.

That was our question.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...