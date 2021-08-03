https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/08/03/new-york-ag-gov-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-in-toxic-workplace-n406358

This morning Ed wrote about the Luv Guv’s 11-hour grilling under oath that took place yesterday. AG Letitia James’ plan all along has been to work through everyone’s account of what happened culminating in yesterday’s interview of Gov. Cuomo. Given that his interview was the final step, it’s not surprising that only a day later, the AG can report the outcome of the investigation which began with a referral on March 1.

Speaking this morning at a press conference AG James got right to the point. “The independent investigation has concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.” She went on to say that Cuomo engaged in “unwelcome and non-consensual touching” in addition to suggestive sexual comments. All of this created a “hostile work environment” for women.

James continued, “The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report.”

After introducing the two attorneys who led the investigation, James said the evidence in the case revealed “a deeply disturbing yet clear picture.” She added, “The independent investigation found that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and by making inappropriate comments.

“Further, the Governor and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth. Governor Cuomo’s administration fostered a toxic workplace that enabled harassment and created a hostile work environment where staffers did not feel comfortable coming forward with complaints about sexual harassment due to a climate of fear and given the power dynamics.” James then praised the “heroic women” who came forward to tell the truth about the Governor saying that she believed them.

There’s more to the press conference as both attorneys who led the investigation also got up to speak about the findings but you get the gist. This is the equivalent of a defendant being found guilty on all counts. Nothing AG James said was even a little bit exculpatory for Cuomo.

This obviously leaves one big question hanging in the air today: What does Cuomo do now? For months he has repeatedly said that he wanted everyone to wait for the results of the investigation before reaching conclusions. He has suggested that the investigation would clear him. So now that it didn’t do that, what’s his next move? Does he resign and admit that mistakes were made? Or does he come out swinging and accuse AG James of gunning for his job with a biased report?

As of yesterday, it sounded as if he was on track #2 but the details in the report, which he is surely pouring over now, might cause him to change his tune. So far the only thing he’s posted on social media today was a notice declaring it “Tony Bennett Day.” I’m sure we’ll have more updates on this story throughout the day. For now, you can watch the press conference in full.

