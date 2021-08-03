http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qiNhhGPpIII/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated Tuesday New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign or be impeached due to an investigation that concluded the Governor sexually harassed multiple women.

“It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately,” the statement reads:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) also called for the Governor to resign Tuesday. “I do believe he should resign, she told reporters on Capitol Hill.

New York Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Greg Meeks (D-NY) also say Cuomo should “do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign.”

Gov. Cuomo rejected the findings of the report on Tuesday. “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” he said.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he stated. “That is just not who I am or who I have ever been.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her investigation “revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest level of government.”

