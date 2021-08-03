

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday morning that New Yorkers will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter many indoor businesses within the city.

The initiative, called the “Key to NYC Pass,” is a “first in the nation approach” to vaccinations that will require both workers and customers in indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment settings to show a proof of vaccination, or be denied entry.

“This is going to be a requirement,” stated De Blasio. “The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated.”

New Yorkers will need to receive at least one dose of the vaccine to be able to enter these establishments. Unlike rules set for city and state workers in New York, unvaccinated people in New York City will not be allowed the option to receive a COVID-19 test.

New Yorkers will be required to show proof of vaccination through the state’s “Excelsior Pass,” the city’s new vaccine pass, or Center for Disease Control’s paper vaccine card, officials told the New York Post.

The effort will be launching on August 16 with a public service announcement campaign, administration officials told the New York Post. The new rules will begin to be enforced on September 13.

“The Key to New York City. When you hear those words I want you to imagine the notion that because someone is vaccinated they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city,” said de Blasio. He goes on to add “but if you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things.”

“Its time for people to see vaccines at literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he continued.