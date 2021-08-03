http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/THepXz0rhMg/

“I say that to say, ‘go get vaccinated, so you can fully participate in the life of this city,’ because that’s where things are going,” he added.

On Monday, Cuomo offered a similar warning, urging private businesses to discriminate against the unvaccinated.

“Private businesses, I am asking them and suggesting to them go to vaccine-only admission. Go to vaccine-only admission. We did this,” he said. “Radio City Music Hall months ago reopened vaccine-only, sold out all the shows. Sports arenas, they went up to about 90 percent vaccine-only.”

Watch:

“Private businesses, bars, restaurants — go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it’s in your best business interest,” he said, explaining that he, personally, wants to know if the individuals in his close proximity are vaccinated when he is at a bar or restaurant.

“If I go to a restaurant and I’m sitting at a table, and the table right next to me, I want to know that they’re vaccinated. I believe it’s in your business interest to run a vaccine-only establishment,” he continued before touting the state’s vaccine passport, the Excelsior pass.

“We have passes. They’re on apps. They’re on phones. It’s very simple. You can operate a restaurant. Just say you have to show that you were vaccinated when you walk in the door. It’s going to help your business, not hurt it,” he claimed, pitching the requirement as the ultimate incentive to force people to get vaccinated.

“If you say to people, well if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments, then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinated,” Cuomo added.

