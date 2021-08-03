https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/no-medal-for-gwen-berry-usa-hater-finishes-in-11th-place/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Gwen Berry failed to medal during the women’s hammer throw finals on Tuesday. Berry finished in eleventh place out of twelve competitors, registering a distance of 71.35 meters.

The 32-year-old caused a stir during the medal ceremony at the Olympic trials in June. After winning a bronze medal during the event, Berry faced the stands rather than the American flag, holding up a shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

Afterward, Berry said she was “pissed” that “The Star-Spangled Banner” played during the celebration.

Continue reading…