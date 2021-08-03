https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/ny-assembly-majority-ready-impeach-gov-cuomo-if-he-refuses-resign?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

If New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo does not resign, following the state attorney general’s report on findings regarding sexual harassment claims against him, then a majority of state Assembly members are prepared to begin impeachment proceedings.

Of the 150 members, 83 have either publicly announced or told the Associated Press that they are in favor of starting the impeachment process if Cuomo refuses to leave office. At least 40 of those members are Democrats. Only a simple majority of 76 is required to begin an impeachment trial, the wire service reported.

President Biden has already called for Cuomo to resign, following the release of the New York state attorney general’s report finding that the governor sexually harassed multiple former and current female employees in violation of state and federal law.

The New York governor has denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

The district attorneys of Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties, and Albany have all asked state Attorney General Letitia James for the investigative materials from the inquiry, according to the AP.

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, a Democrat, said that the chamber has been preparing for a potential impeachment trial for months, the AP reported.

“We’ll be ready to go if and when the impeachment articles are sent over,” Gianaris said. “It could happen very quickly.”

The Assembly Republican Leader, Will Barclay, pressed Democrat Speaker Carl Heastie to impeach Cuomo through an emergency special session, according to the wire service.

Cuomo has been in office since 2011 and is currently serving his third term as governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

