On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said she supports the New York State Assembly “moving forward on” impeaching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

After Stewart-Cousins called on Cuomo to resign, Co-host Victor Blackwell asked, “[W]e know that he’s not going to resign. He has signaled that in the recorded statement that played earlier. So, now the question is of impeachment. Do you support moving forward on impeachment?”

Stewart-Cousins responded, “Well, I would certainly support the Assembly moving forward on impeachment. It does not happen — it’s very much like the Congress. The Senate — so, the Senate would act on the impeachment. But certainly, I think the Assembly will take a look at the facts, and hopefully, if that’s the way to do it, then move forward with that.”

She added that impeachment is “certainly a way to go.”

