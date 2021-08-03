https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/an-olympian-we-can-be-proud-of-wins-gold/

Posted by Kane on August 3, 2021 8:06 pm

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won a gold medal in the women’s 68 kg freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday. Tamyra was interviewed shortly after she won. She was overcome with emotion and hoped to inspire young girls.

Fantastic clips below.

Check out the tears of joy



