“I love representing the USA. I love living there, I love it and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A!” – American gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. This is what real patriotism looks like. LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick could learn a lesson from her. pic.twitter.com/p3Vn7atJPt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 3, 2021







Tamyra Mensah-Stock won a gold medal in the women’s 68 kg freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday. Tamyra was interviewed shortly after she won. She was overcome with emotion and hoped to inspire young girls.

All glory to God! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CRdqbTuXw1 — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) August 3, 2021

“Glory to God and I love representing the U-S-A!!” A true champion 🇺🇸✝️🏅 Congratulations to @MensahTamStock! pic.twitter.com/T4FQPVGsOj — Jack Posobiec, IWO 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 3, 2021

We need to protect this woman at all costs… An infectious beam of positivity, her spirit is undeniable. What an incredible representative of our sport and our great country. This interview is so emotional! We are SO proud of you! 🇺🇸 #TMS @MensahTamStock pic.twitter.com/372k1gpu0O — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) August 3, 2021

Breaking barriers. @MensahTamStock is the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling history. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWx5VRCJnX — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021

