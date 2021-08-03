https://www.oann.com/olympics-canoe-sprint-cubas-torres-and-jorge-win-mens-canoe-double-1000m-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-canoe-sprint-cubas-torres-and-jorge-win-mens-canoe-double-1000m-gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Canoe Sprint – Men’s C2 1000m – Semifinal 2 – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 3, 2021. Serguey Torres Madrigal of Cuba and Jorge Enriquez Fernando Dayan of Cuba react after the race REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Canoe Sprint – Men’s C2 1000m – Semifinal 2 – Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 3, 2021. Serguey Torres Madrigal of Cuba and Jorge Enriquez Fernando Dayan of Cuba react after the race REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 3, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men’s canoe double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

China’s Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany’s Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

