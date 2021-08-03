https://www.oann.com/olympics-marathon-swimming-ana-marcela-cunha-of-brazil-wins-womens-marathon-swimming-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-marathon-swimming-ana-marcela-cunha-of-brazil-wins-womens-marathon-swimming-gold



August 4, 2021

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won gold in the women’s 10km marathon swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing the race at just under two hours.

Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands, who was looking to defend her title from the 2016 Games in Rio, took silver and Kareena Lee of Australia claimed bronze.

The swimmers cut through the water of Odaiba Marine Park, with clouds sitting low in a blue sky providing welcome shade from the blazing sun.

With barely any wind and little current, the race became a show of endurance and tactics as top medal contenders hung back in the beginning of competition and gradually gained pace throughout the swim.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

