https://www.oann.com/olympics-sailing-britain-win-sensational-gold-in-mens-49er-class/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-sailing-britain-win-sensational-gold-in-mens-49er-class



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Sailing – Men’s 49er – Medal Race – Enoshima Yacht Harbour – Tokyo, Japan – August 3, 2021. Dylan Fletcher of Britain and Stuart Bithell of Britain celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Sailing – Men’s 49er – Medal Race – Enoshima Yacht Harbour – Tokyo, Japan – August 3, 2021. Dylan Fletcher of Britain and Stuart Bithell of Britain celebrate winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

August 3, 2021

By Philip O’Connor

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – A sensational finish to the medal race by Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell saw them win gold in the men’s 49er sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

They edged out Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who took the silver, with Germany’s Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel taking the bronze.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Michael Perry)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

