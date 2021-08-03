https://nationalfile.com/patriots-urge-desantis-to-use-the-constitution-to-stop-capitol-police-from-moving-to-florida/

Patriots are working overtime to provide Constitutional legal justification for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to block the United States Capitol Police from building their new planned field office in Tampa, Florida. The D.C.-based police force is planning to open field offices in Tampa and also in San Francisco, California to surveil for supposed threats emanating from supposed domestic insurgents following the January 6 protest for Election Integrity in Washington, D.C. But patriots are resisting this “intrusion,” and they are adamant that the Capitol Police cannot expand to Florida without DeSantis’ authorization. Some patriots are urging their fellow freedom-lovers to send a letter to the governor explaining how he can stop the intrusion. The Republican Party of Hillsborough County has submitted the letter to DeSantis.

Here is the letter that is being sent to the Florida Governor: “Dear Governor DeSantis, I am writing to tell you to stop the establishment of the Capitol Police field office in Tampa, Florida. This is not the proper place for the federal government to set up a base for authority. We cannot allow this federal agency to operate in this State, circumventing the authority of our Sheriffs and our State Constitution. We cannot accept the establishment of a federal office that will claim a superior power to the State within our State. Our people need you and your protection!

You have the authority to deny this intrusion upon our State, our People, our Constitution.

“The local or municipal authorities form distinct and independent portions of the supremacy, no more subject within their respective authorities than the general authority is subject to them, within its own sphere.”

“The different governments will control each other, at the same time that each will be controlled by itself…”

The Capitol Police are not elected or controlled by anyone chosen by the people of Florida!

They have no jurisdiction without your permission!

You Must withdraw and real or perceived permissions.

This is a slap in the face to our local Sheriffs & Peace officers. Please deny this authority and stand with our State and local officials.

I am asking you to please defend the Florida Constitution and the Rights of every Floridian from this unconstitutional intrusion upon our right as a State to self-govern. Thank you for your time” (letter ends)

Meanwhile, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Capitol and Metro Police officers who testified before the congressional “January 6 Commission,” where the officers delivered shockingly partisan and widely-doubted accounts of the protest events. Pelosi personally invited Harry Dunn, a Capitol police officer, and Metro police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone to the House gallery for a vote back in June, making it clear that Pelosi had those three officers handpicked. Here is a photo of Pelosi meeting with Dunn, Fanone, and Hodges, alongside fellow leftist Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell. NATIONAL FILE REPORTED: Harry Dunn, the Capitol Hill Police Department officer who claimed, without evidence, during Tuesday’s Congressional hearing that he was called a “n****r” by Jan. 6 Trump supporters, is a devout left-wing activist who frequently posted about his hatred for conservatives and his association with black supremacists on Twitter. “Racism is so American, that when you protest it, people think that you are protesting America! #RacistInChief #racism #leaveittowhitestotellblackswhatisntracist #IStandWithIlhanOmar #squad,” Dunn tweeted in July 2019, expressing his feelings about “whites” and his love for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). In May, Dunn posted a picture of a tattoo that he had gotten to show off his support for black grievance politics. “The eye is crying blood, the black heart represents the struggle of black people. Blood tears for all the bloodshed in the struggle for equality while getting in ‘good trouble’. The red lightning is chaos all around #goodtrouble #JohnLewis,” Dunn wrote in support of dead politician and political avtivist John Lewis. “If me talking about racism makes you uncomfortable, then thats [sic] exactly why I’m doing it,” Dunn declared in April. He also narrated an anti-Trump political video for liberal organization The Lincoln Project. During the June 2020 George Floyd riots, Dunn, who has been held up as a model police officer who represents the collective feelings of law enforcement, retweeted a post attacking police officers. The amount of police brutality at the anti-police brutality protests is proving a lot of points. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) June 4, 2020 Dunn also posted a video mocking a security threat towards former President Donald Trump: https://twitter.com/libradunn/status/1171026271112966144 Perhaps most alarmingly, in June 2019 Dunn retweeted a video from black supremacist Tariq Nasheed that instigated hate towards a White man. Dunn compared the man to Trayvon Martin attack survivor George Zimmerman, and appeared to negatively reference heritage and sexual orientation by hyperbolizing that the man had “a Confederate and Rainbow flag wrapped around him”: https://twitter.com/libradunn/status/1143853798852636672 Fox News host Tucker Carlson, one of the targets of Dunn’s political rage, pointed out the CHPD officer’s history of leftist Twitter activism, stating “Harry Dunn has very little in common with your average cop. Dunn is an angry left-wing political activist.”

