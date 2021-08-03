https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-on-lockdown-shots-fired/
CPR being done on two people at Pentagon transit center. Heard multiple shots fired. #pentagonshooting #police @WTOP @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/TmJsLxIloI
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 3, 2021
.@ArlingtonVaFD on the scene. CPR on two people. Have heard there is a third person. #pentagon shooting pic.twitter.com/NjwwK2qLaQ
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 3, 2021
BREAKING VIDEO: Pentagon on lockdown after ‘shooting’ at metro bus platform – nobody’s allowed to go near the building. https://t.co/01cp5k9eDKpic.twitter.com/U3jTCZVOwz
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 3, 2021