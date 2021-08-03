https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/phrasing-vice-president-kamala-harris-to-travel-to-vietnam-to-announce-that-america-is-back/

It was last month when Soledad O’Brien asked Vice President Kamala Harris about the number of plates she was spinning: immigration, increasing broadband access, black maternal mortality, racial inequality, women in the workforce, infrastructure, voting rights … oh, and don’t forget that President Biden put her in charge of the Space Council. “Maybe I don’t say no enough,” she mused.

Now they’re putting Harris to work some more, sending her to Singapore and Vietnam. The message she’s conveying? America is back.

Vice President Kamala Harris to promote “America is back” message in Singapore and Vietnam https://t.co/H3KtBguH9n — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 3, 2021

Hey Vietnam, America is back!

I’m no marketing expert, but I think they should have tested the “America is back” campaign with some Vietnamese focus groups firsthttps://t.co/bEafMMwLz3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 3, 2021

@AdamBaldwin got some big news for you buddy pic.twitter.com/hoZP5F9ALJ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 3, 2021

Is that like, a threat? Not sure if she knows the work we’ve done there previously — Justan Paul Spaid (@JustanSpaid) August 3, 2021

That didn’t work so well the last time. — Jenn (@MsBookAHolic) August 3, 2021

I’m sure the Vietnamese people are super excited to hear that America is back. — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) August 3, 2021

That should play well in Ho Chi Minh City — BigB_EOD (@bigB_EOD) August 3, 2021

She needs to read the room — POTL (@thepaulvale) August 3, 2021

I’m sure Viet Cong will appreciate that. — ᚨᚾᛞᚱᛖ ᛒᚢᛖ (@BueAndre) August 3, 2021

Maybe she just loves the smell of napalm in the morning. — HondoTrades – Old School SWAT (@HondoTrades) August 3, 2021

“Hey, Vietnam! America is back!” — Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/naYJnmYjrd — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 3, 2021

For a lawyer she sure has a way of putting her foot in her mouth :). — Will The Thrill Band (@willthrillrocks) August 3, 2021

Who thought that through…evidently no one! — 🤍Didi🕊Hopes🤍 (@HopesDidi) August 3, 2021

Lol. I’m sure the Vietnamese people will be thrilled to their core to hear that slogan. — Skavin Bigglesworth (@Skavin63) August 3, 2021

Don’t think they want us back 🤣 — Terry Wilson (@terrywi80115981) August 3, 2021

You have got to be f**ing kidding me. I checked twice if this wasn’t the Onion or Bee. — ninja savant (@ninjasavant) August 3, 2021

Who’s the genius that came up with “Hey Vietnam, remember us? WE’RE BACK!!!” Did someone get hacked? — Keith Hartel (@hartelkeith) August 3, 2021

Lmfao. Is this a joke? Only CNN could be so blind to the obvious irony here… — kbangz_469 (@469Kbangz) August 3, 2021

They should send her to Iran and Afghanistan to promote her “America is back” message. — Nixon’s Head (@Nixons_Head_) August 3, 2021

Lol. Test marketing. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) August 3, 2021

Uh yeah…because the last time we were there things just went swimmingly. I don’t think this is quite the message you want to send them. — 🇺🇸Elaine🇺🇸 (@EWhite1964) August 3, 2021

How excited are the Vietnamese supposed to be that America is back?

