https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/phrasing-vice-president-kamala-harris-to-travel-to-vietnam-to-announce-that-america-is-back/

It was last month when Soledad O’Brien asked Vice President Kamala Harris about the number of plates she was spinning: immigration, increasing broadband access, black maternal mortality, racial inequality, women in the workforce, infrastructure, voting rights … oh, and don’t forget that President Biden put her in charge of the Space Council. “Maybe I don’t say no enough,” she mused.

Now they’re putting Harris to work some more, sending her to Singapore and Vietnam. The message she’s conveying? America is back.

Hey Vietnam, America is back!

How excited are the Vietnamese supposed to be that America is back?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...