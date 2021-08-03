https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-identify-four-bodies-in-california-helicopter-crash_3931563.html

Police identified the four victims in a helicopter crash, including a husband and wife, in northern California on Monday.

Bill Vann, 67, the owner of an almond farm, and Susie Vann, 60, died in the crash with two friends, Bobbie Keaton, 62, and Charles Thomas Wilson, 71, according to local news station KCRA.

The Robinson R66 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” the FAA said.

The five-seat helicopter can fly up to 14,000 feet high and carry 2,700 pounds, according to the manufacturer’s website.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA told the DCNF.

A total of 94 accidents involved helicopters last year, according to General Aviation News. NBA great Kobe Bryant died in January 2020 at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Three Army National Guard pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed in February 2021 during a routine training mission in Idaho. A firefighting helicopter crashed in a marsh in May near Leesburg International Airport in Florida, leaving at least one dead.

By Steven Hall

From The Daily Caller News Foundation

