https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/police-officer-killed-pentagon-identified-along-attacker?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pentagon police officer who died after being stabbed Tuesday morning has been identified as George Gonzalez, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Gonzalez was from New York and an Army veteran who was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, the agency tweeted. He had joined the police force in 2018.

Gonzalez was stabbed at the Metro bus platform for Pentagon by Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia, after Lanz exited a bus, the FBI Washington Field Office tweeted.

The attack was unprovoked, officials said.

“A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer’s service weapon. Other PFPA officers engaged the subject, who ultimately died at the scene,” according to the FBI Washington Field Office.

A civilian bystander was also injured at the scene and was “transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and later released,” the FBI office tweeted. The FBI is still investigating the incident.

“The authorities were examining Lanz’s background, including his criminal history, jail records, financial information and any online accounts as they tried to identify a potential motive for the attack, a law enforcement official said,” according to the Associated Press.

In October 2012, Lanz enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never became a Marine, said the Corps in a statement.

Lanz was arrested in April in Cobb County, Georgia, on burglary and criminal trespassing charges, the AP reported. Another criminal case was filed that same day against Lanz with six other charges, including a charge for rioting in a penal institution, a count of making a terrorist threat, and two counts of aggravated battery on police.

The charges against him were still pending, and Lanz had been released on a $30,000 bond in May, with conditions of a mental health evaluation and not ingesting illegal drugs, the wire service found.

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.”

“On behalf of the entire Joint Force, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and Pentagon Force Protection Agency colleagues of the officer who was killed today in the line of duty protecting the thousands who work at and visit the Pentagon each day,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a statement. “This officer’s bravery will always be honored. We are forever grateful for the professionalism, dedication and courage he and every officer exhibit to ensure the safety and well-being of all of us who serve at the Pentagon.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

