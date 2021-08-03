http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zoJbkZOUXt4/

A Thursday poll shows that 58 percent of voters believe the January 6 Committee is biased towards Democrats.

“Fifty-eight percent of voters polled said they believed the committee set up by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was biased, while 42 percent said they thought it was fair,” according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

Codirector of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey Mark Penn told the Hill that “Americans want an examination of the riots over the summer and the origins of the virus over investigating Jan. 6th.”

“The voters reject the Pelosi move to toss Republicans off of the committee and see it now as just a partisan exercise,” he said.

The poll’s findings come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) appointments to the committee in which she stated out of “concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives [Jim] Banks and [Jim] Jordan to the Select Committee.”

McCarthy responded to Pelosi by removing the remaining selections from the committee in protest.

Two Republicans remain on the committee, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WV) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who have been large detractors from the shift in the Republican party away from globalist policies towards developing a worker-focused party under former President Donald Trump.

As a result, McCarthy has designated both Kinzinger and Cheney “Pelosi Republicans.”

Moreover, a Thursday poll reveals a 72 percent unfavorability rating from Wyoming voters for Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Republican House candidate Chuck Gray is also drubbing incumbent Cheney in a hypothetical Republican primary match-up. Cheney trails Gray by 40 points in a head-to-head match-up, according to the Mclaughlin & Associates survey.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris surveyed 1,788 registered voters between July 28 to 29.

