President Joe Biden (D) called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York state attorney general found the sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible.

Biden made the comments to reporters during a media briefing on Tuesday. He was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins if he stood by a previous statement about the investigation into the claims.

“Back in March you said that if the investigation confirms the allegations against Gov. Cuomo, he should resign, so will you now call on him to resign, given the investigators said the 11 women were credible?” asked Collins.

“I stand by that statement,” responded Biden.

“Are you now calling on him to resign?” she asked.

“Yes,” Biden said.

However, the president would not say if Cuomo should be impeached by the New York legislature.

“And if he doesn’t resign, do you believe he should be impeached and removed from office?” asked Collins.

“Let’s take one thing at a time,” Biden responded. “He should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact, I have not read all that data.”

Cuomo forcefully denied the allegations after state Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings by her office on Tuesday.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” said James.

“Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” she added.

In a pre-recorded video released to the media, Cuomo accused his detractors of a politically motivated attack.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo claimed in the video.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he continued. “That is just not who I am. And that is not who I have ever been.”

Cuomo is facing many calls to resign from political leaders in his own party over the sexual harassment scandal, and some say they will support a motion to impeach him if he continues to refuse to resign.

