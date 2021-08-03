https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/president-biden-stands-by-his-earlier-statement-says-gov-andrew-cuomo-should-resign-over-sexual-harassment-charges/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations against him were proven. An investigation by the state attorney general concluded that Cuomo did sexually harass several women, and Biden was asked if Cuomo should resign. Surprisingly, Biden stood by his former statement.

President Biden calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/acu3tLRrjr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

Should he be impeached? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Biden cautioned.

But he has no idea why. — Grofe (@Grofe) August 3, 2021

That’s the first time he says something I agree with, Not for the right reasons but good still. — Edgardo Delgado (@edgardo_dc_97) August 3, 2021

Lol even a broken clock is right twice a day. — ThePrimalSplurge (@splurge_the) August 3, 2021

Smells like hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/UVsAlQPYd0 — The Token Human (@james3austin) August 3, 2021

Insert Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme here — ComedyBot3000 (@Spencer33752764) August 3, 2021

Well, that’s the first good thing he’s done since becoming president. — Victoria L Merkiel (@vlmerkiel) August 3, 2021

Biden also called on Gov. Northam to resign after his KKK outfit scandal. 18 months later Biden and Northam did campaign events together. — Mark (@MDS_Tweets) August 3, 2021

Good point.

Please 🙄he’s all talk and no action — Ms Pretty (@pretty7159) August 3, 2021

Here’s how this works – Cuomo goes away publicly, but these fools give him gainful employment through back channels and connections. The only way he pays is through incarceration. — Adam (@Morpho181) August 3, 2021

What about calling him to resign because of the elderly people he killed, and covered up?? — ChrisInShadez (@chris_pawson) August 3, 2021

I think that is what they are trying to hide — Knoxvilles_predator (@Knoxvillespred1) August 3, 2021

Keep your eyes on the nursing home deaths. — James Snyder Jr. (@JamesSnyderJr6) August 3, 2021

It’s all staged. Nothing will happen to him, and meanwhile they’ve distracted attention from him committing several thousand people to die unnecessarily in care homes. — Dr. BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) August 3, 2021

Lol…he’s not going anywhere — KISSMYARSE (@KLN2234) August 3, 2021

Political theater. — Brandon (@MrBrandonDavid) August 3, 2021

🙄 but won’t answer about impeachment — Chrusciki (@Chrusciki1) August 3, 2021

Now if Biden resigns we will be going in the right direction. — Jeff C (@jeff_atl) August 3, 2021

Cuomo’s already made it clear he has no intention of resigning, and we doubt some mumbling by Biden is going to change his mind.

Meanwhile:

Schumer reads a statement calling for the governor to resign. pic.twitter.com/Xak3nXwUly — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 3, 2021

INBOX: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now joining others in her party in calling for NY Gov Andrew Cuomo to resign. — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) August 3, 2021

“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” Pelosi says in a statement. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.” — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) August 3, 2021

NEW: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she’s still reading the NY AG’s report on Cuomo but calls it “deeply, deeply disturbing.” “I do believe he should resign.” pic.twitter.com/OcTJvXweI4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

The human windsock has spoken! Check in one week from now to see which way the prevailing winds are blowing. https://t.co/jxlugIWxBL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 3, 2021

Related:

FLASHBACK: President Biden said Gov. Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations are true https://t.co/5WfZdfVxKL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

