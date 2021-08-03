https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/president-biden-stands-by-his-earlier-statement-says-gov-andrew-cuomo-should-resign-over-sexual-harassment-charges/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations against him were proven. An investigation by the state attorney general concluded that Cuomo did sexually harass several women, and Biden was asked if Cuomo should resign. Surprisingly, Biden stood by his former statement.

Should he be impeached? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Biden cautioned.

Good point.

Cuomo’s already made it clear he has no intention of resigning, and we doubt some mumbling by Biden is going to change his mind.

Meanwhile:

