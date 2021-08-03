https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/professor-calls-for-extension-of-federal-hate-crime-protections-for-scientists-facing-criticism-from-far-right-extremists/

According to The National Pulse, a professor has published a paper in a scientific journal calling for hate crime protections to be extended to scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. It seems that scientists are under assault by far-right, anti-science extremists.

Natalie Winters reports:

A scientific journal article authored by Professor Peter Hotez, a frequent guest on corporate media networks, called to “extend federal hate-crime protections” for scientists facing criticism from alleged “far-right extremists,” including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. Dr. Hotez, who himself has been funded by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1993, offered the robust defense of scientists including Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak in a recent paper: “Mounting Antiscience Aggression In The United States.” “There is a troubling new expansion of antiscience aggression in the United States. It’s arising from far-right extremism,” the paper, published in the peer-reviewed Public Library of Science (PLOS) Biology journal, begins. “A band of ultraconservative members of the US Congress and other public officials with far-right leanings are waging organized and seemingly well-coordinated attacks against prominent US biological scientists. In parallel, conservative news outlets repeatedly and purposefully promote disinformation designed to portray key American scientists as enemies,” it reiterates.

Hotez even condemns the “America First” movement of the far-right, which “focuses on nativism, anti-immigration, and a foreign policy built around strong military build-up and deterrence, and confrontation with China.”

Again, this is a biology journal.

Remember when Fauci said when you were attacking him you were essentially attacking science itself?

Will they prosecute Gov. Ron DeSantis for his “Don’t Fauci My Florida” T-shirts?

Good question.

Journalists are already a protected class — Twitter will suspend you if you tell them to learn to code. Now they want Fauci to be protected from the far-right “America First” crowd. Why is it always a professor who comes up with these authoritarian ideas?

