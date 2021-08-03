https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/psaki-says-biden-white-house-supports-new-york-citys-vaccine-mandate-video/

New York City is mandating proof of vaccination for people to enter certain indoor businesses.

The businesses being targeted will include restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce what is essentially a city-wide vaccine passport on Tuesday, according to a report from the New York Post.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki what the Biden White House thought about New York City’s fascist Covid vaccine passport.

TRENDING: HUGE: Dr. Shiva Discovers Existence of the Secretive Long Fuse Report — Exposes Twitter-Government Collusion — As Momentous Discovery as Pentagon Papers

Psaki said the Biden White House supports NYC’s decision to force people to show their papers before entering a restaurant or gym.

VIDEO:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...