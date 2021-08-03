https://www.theblaze.com/released-andrewreleased-andrew-cuomo-harassment-report-details-the-worst-cuomo-harassment-report-details-the-worst

The long-awaited New York Attorney General’s report on the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out — and it is bad for Cuomo. The Democratic AG concluded that the Governor did sexually harass multiple women during his time in office.

On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck questioned is the AG’s report would be enough for Democrats to condemn him and call for his resignation? This is what the #MeToo movement was started for, Glenn noted, if Gov. Cuomo doesn’t resign quickly, that says a whole lot about today’s Democratic Party. Watch the clip to hear more of the conversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

