Republicans and progressives called upon New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday, after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.

The investigation found that Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

James said investigators corroborated and substantiated allegations through interviews, evidence, including contemporaneous notes and communications, which will be made available to the public.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on Cuomo to resign. GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY) called for Cuomo to be “arrested immediately.”:

From her personal account, Stefanik said Cuomo’s staff should be also held responsible:

Cuomo must RESIGN. Cuomo must be ARRESTED. Cuomo staff must be PROSECUTED. THE GOVERNOR’S CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE IN NEW YORK MUST END IMMEDIATELY.

James said the decision to resign would be ultimately up to Cuomo himself.

“The report speaks for itself. And right now, I think we should all be focused on [the] bravery of the women who came forward,” she said:

President Joe Biden (D) had said during an ABC News interview in March that Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment investigation into him confirmed the women’s claims. “Yes,” Biden said at the time. “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted too.”:

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 27: Then Vice President Joe Biden (L) appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. The highlight of the event was an announcement that a new LaGuardia airport will be built, with construction starting next year. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art security, transportation and shopping and dining options. The project is estimated to bring 8,000 new jobs to the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A loud chorus of Democrats and progressives joined Republicans in calling on Cuomo to resign.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tweeted Tuesday after the news: “Time for Governor Cuomo to resign. There is no excuse, time is up.”:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters that she found James’s report “deeply, deeply disturbing,” adding, “I do believe he should resign.”:

Local Democrat politicians also called for Cuomo to step down.

New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, chair of the Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, said if Cuomo does not resign, she will call on the state assembly to move to impeach him immediately:

New York City Council Member Brad Lander and Democrat nominee for NYC Comptroller tweeted, “Governor Cuomo should have resigned in March. He should resign now. If he does not, he should be impeached. If he is not, he should be defeated at the polls.”:

NYC Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, chairman of the Cultural Affairs & Libraries Committee, also called for Cuomo to resign or be impeached:

Zephyr Teachout, who ran against Cuomo in 2014 and lost, tweeted, “If Andrew Cuomo doesn’t resign immediately, he should be impeached immediately. New York can’t function and provide the basic services of government with a dishonest, lawbreaking, toxic Governor.”:

Maya Wiley, who ran for New York City mayor, also called on Cuomo to resign:

The progressive New York Working Families Party also demanded he resign or be “removed” from office:

A smattering of progressive pundits and media figures also called for not only Cuomo to resign, but his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who informally advised the governor on how to survive the sexual harassment allegations:

