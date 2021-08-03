https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6109e690bbafd42ff588ebc5

The former president did a tele-rally for the Republican primary winner just before Tuesday’s vote….

Water regulators bar thousands of Californians — primarily farmers — from using surface water…

When American documentarian Kristine Stolakis set out to make her debut feature film, she knew she wanted to shine a light on the “ex-gay” movement….

The surprising holdout from Maine has come under pressure to buck David Chipman, who is seen as resistant to gun rights….

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, is proposing legislation that would require states that require vaccine passports, or cards that show evidence of immunization, to also mandate voter identification….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...