Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) insisted in an interview with Teen Vogue that “voting rights” and access to abortion are closely related: “They’re about the functioning of our democracy and about the protection of personal autonomy.”

The progressive senator, who has also come out in favor of transgender individuals with male biology competing in women’s sports, spoke at length in the interview with the outlet marketed towards the teenage demographic as “the young person’s guide to conquering (and saving) the world” about the two issues. Warren argued that opposing election integrity bills and killing preborn children are intertwined.

“Protection of the vote means your voice gets heard in government. Protection of access to basic health care means your autonomy as a human being is fully respected by the law. That you will make the decisions about yourself,” she said.

“To me, that’s part of the heart of what all of this is about. This is where the two big fights are shaping up right now. And each intersects with the other,” Warren stated. “Both from the perspective of respect for the individual, and also from a political point of view. The right-wing extremists know that if they can keep people from voting, they’ve got a better chance to impose their views about abortion on an unwilling nation,” Warren said in the interview.

Warren then continued saying that, to her, abortion is not a partisan issue. However, she still also tried to lay blame at the feet of the GOP. Warren attempted to justify her argument by pointing to a 2018 poll showing that 71 percent of Americans support the Supreme Court’s opinion in Roe v. Wade.

“It is a small but intensely focused group of people who want to impose their will on the majority of this nation. This is a Republican Party that now openly admits that their only chance to hang on to power is to keep a substantial number of American citizens from voting. And why is that so? Because what they want to do is not popular with Democrats or Republicans,” Warren said.